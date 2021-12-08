Clear

Candidate in DeKalb County sheriff’s race indicted on 2 charges

Terry Wayne Wadsworth

His arraignment has been set for Feb. 10.

Posted: Dec 8, 2021 2:57 PM
Posted By: Jessica Barnett

A man campaigning to become DeKalb County’s next sheriff has been indicted on charges of computer tampering and impersonating a peace officer, records show.

Court records show Terry Wayne Wadsworth, 57, of Collinsville was indicted Nov. 18 by a DeKalb County grand jury. The indictment states Wadsworth “falsely pretended to be a peace officer and did an act in that capacity,” and illegally obtained information from the Alabama Criminal Justice Information Center, which collects and stores criminal records for law enforcement.

