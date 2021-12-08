Candidate in DeKalb County sheriff’s race indicted on 2 charges

A man campaigning to become DeKalb County’s next sheriff has been indicted on charges of computer tampering and impersonating a peace officer, records show.

Court records show Terry Wayne Wadsworth, 57, of Collinsville was indicted Nov. 18 by a DeKalb County grand jury. The indictment states Wadsworth “falsely pretended to be a peace officer and did an act in that capacity,” and illegally obtained information from the Alabama Criminal Justice Information Center, which collects and stores criminal records for law enforcement.

His arraignment has been set for Feb. 10.