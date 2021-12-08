Preliminary hearing postponed for Madison County arson suspect

The preliminary hearing for a Harvest man accused of setting 10 fires in a three-hour span in Madison County has been postponed, records show.

Nicholas Tremaine Hubbert, 24, will now have to wait until Dec. 22 for the hearing. It was previously set for Wednesday after being delayed in November.

Court records show the latest request for a new date was made because the lead investigator in the case “is unavailable due to illness.” Prosecutors filed their request Tuesday.

Hubbert is charged with eight counts of attempted arson and two counts of first-degree arson. He remains in the Madison County Detention Center without bond after a judge ruled he posed a threat to the public if released.