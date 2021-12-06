Nikita Stover ready to rock as Decatur Heritage head coach

Former Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Nikita Stover has taken over as the head coach of the Decatur Heritage Eagles.

The Hartselle High School grad spent the previous season as the head coach of the Eagles’ middle school team, taking over the varsity squad after the retirement of longtime head coach Steve Meek.

“They told me that the job would be opening if I was interested in it and of course I would be interested,” Stover said. “First head coaching job.”

Stover may not have a ton of coaching experience but he did play under Nick Saban at Alabama and said the things he learned then he’ll never forget. Now, he plans to use that same mentality to help his team.

“As a player, you set a bar for yourself, but if someone can push you like Coach Saban pushed us to the next level -- you know his first year he had to do some cleaning up of some things -- but he made us realize that we can play at another leve the following year and thats when we went to the Sugar Bowl. Then they finished the season after, ‘09, was the national championship.”

Under head coach Steve Meek, Decatur Heritage developed a tradition of excellence, making the playoffs every year since 2014. But a state championship has eluded them. Stover hopes to change that.

“They’re knocking at the door you know second round, third round, every year. I really believe that this group that’s coming through can win state championships,” he said.

The high school football season ended last week but Stover is already excited for the start of the next one, hitting the weight room and working to keep his guys motivated and active until his first season starts.

“I’m ready to rock, man. This has been a long time coming and I’m ready to go.”