Reindeer corn named Alabama’s favorite Christmas candy

Move over, candy canes — Alabamians are looking for the reindeer corn this year, according to a new survey from Candystore.com.

The survey results show Alabama is the lone state to make the green, red and white candy corn its top Christmas candy pick, with candy canes in the No. 2 spot and peppermint bark coming in at No. 3.

And if you’re thinking, “Of course, Alabama is the only one...,” well, perhaps there’s some comfort in knowing reindeer corn was the second-place pick for 11 states and third place in six others.

Candystore.com noted candy sales increased by about 48% for Halloween, and with consumer spending up overall, it’s possible candy sales will do the same for Christmas. Peppermint bark might be one of the many things added to the shopping cart, as it climbed to No. 1 in three more states in 2021 compared to 2020.

In fact, one of those spots was in Minnesota and previously held by Reese’s cups, which Candystore.com said lost three spots overall in the latest survey.

Oddly, many of the most popular candies in each state — reindeer corn and peppermint bark included — also made an appearance on the “Worst Christmas Candy” list. Read more about that here.

You can also check out the top 3 picks for each state at the end of this article, but before you do, here's a few Christmas candy facts, courtesy of Candystore.com:

• 93% of people gift chocolate and candy for the winter holidays;

• 1.76 billion candy canes are produced each year for the holiday season;

• 72% of people eat a candy cane from the straight end, while the remainder start on the curved end;

• About 150 million chocolate Santas are produced annually; and

• The largest candy cane in the world was made in Switzerland and measured 51 feet long.

Here are the top 3 Christmas candy picks for each state:

Source: CandyStore.com