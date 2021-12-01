Dallas County man gets 60 years in prison after pleading guilty to child sex abuse in Huntsville

A Dallas County man was sentenced to 60 years in prison after pleading guilty to child sex abuse, one of two charges he was set to face this week in trial in Madison County, records show.

Quinton Lovell Anderson, 28, of Minter, was indicted in May on one count of first-degree rape and one count of sexual abuse of a child under 12. Court records show defense attorneys had already asked to continue the trial, set to start Monday, after learning Anderson’s cell at the Madison County Jail was including in a medical lockdown.

Rather than having his day in court later, Anderson pleaded guilty to one of the charges. He was sentenced to 60 years in prison and banned from ever contacting his victim.