WAAY 31 nominated for 3 MidSouth Emmy awards

Winners will be announced in late February 2022.

Posted: Nov 29, 2021 8:01 PM
Updated: Nov 29, 2021 8:43 PM
Posted By: Jessica Barnett

WAAY 31 has been nominated for three awards in the 36th MidSouth Regional Emmys.

The Nashville/MidSouth chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced the nominations Monday night. Winners will be announced in late February 2022.

WAAY 31 is nominated in the following categories:

• News Special — “Disaster at Dock B: Lives Remembered, Lessons Learned” by Tim Collins, Dan Shaffer, Regan Spencer and Joseph Berryman

• Special Event Coverage — “Trash Pandas Season Opener” by Lynden Blake, Tim Collins, Max Cohan, Shawn Jarrett and Rachel Keith

• Technology — “Women in STEM” by Pat Simon

To view the full list of nominees, click here.

