WAAY 31 nominated for 3 MidSouth Emmy awards

WAAY 31 has been nominated for three awards in the 36th MidSouth Regional Emmys.
The Nashville/MidSouth chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced the nominations Monday night. Winners will be announced in late February 2022.
WAAY 31 is nominated in the following categories:
• News Special — “Disaster at Dock B: Lives Remembered, Lessons Learned” by Tim Collins, Dan Shaffer, Regan Spencer and Joseph Berryman
• Special Event Coverage — “Trash Pandas Season Opener” by Lynden Blake, Tim Collins, Max Cohan, Shawn Jarrett and Rachel Keith
• Technology — “Women in STEM” by Pat Simon
