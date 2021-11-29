Texas men caught transporting illegal firearms in DeKalb County

Two Texas men are being held at the DeKalb County Detention Center after they were caught with illegal firearms on Interstate 59, officials said.

The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office said an interdiction agent stopped the vehicle around 11 a.m. Monday between Collinsville and Fort Payne. The two men — identified as 20-year-old Nathaniel Jahiem Alexander and 23-year-old Isaiah Khawme Alexander, both of Richmond, Texas — were detained after it was revealed they had a concealed handgun without a permit, police said.

Police said a search of the vehicle uncovered several firearms, many of which had the serial numbers removed to prevent them being traced or to hide that they are stolen.

“These guns could have been used in future crimes or could have potentially killed someone,” DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden said. “This is exactly why being proactive is so important in law enforcement. Hard work could potentially save someone’s life down the road.”

The two men are each charged with eight felony counts of altering the serial number of a firearm. Isaiah Alexander is further charged with one count of possession of a concealed weapon without a permit. Bond has not been set for either suspect.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, DeKalb County sheriff’s investigators and the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit assisted in the arrest. More charges are possible as the investigation continues.