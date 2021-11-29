Cosby prosecutors urge Supreme Court to restore conviction

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Prosecutors are urging the U.S. Supreme Court to review Bill Cosby’s sexual assault case and restore his conviction.

In a petition released Monday, they wrote that courts should not equate a decision announced in a press release to lifetime immunity. They believe the Pennsylvania Supreme Court erred when it overturned Cosby’s conviction in June and released the 84-year-old actor from prison.

The state’s high court said Cosby relied on a promise he would never be charged when he gave damaging testimony that was later used against him. Cosby was accused of drugging and molesting a woman in 2004. He spent nearly three years in prison.