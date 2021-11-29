Clear

Cosby prosecutors urge Supreme Court to restore conviction

Matt Slocum/AP

They believe the Pennsylvania Supreme Court erred when it overturned Cosby’s conviction in June and released the 84-year-old actor from prison.

Posted: Nov 29, 2021 6:06 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Prosecutors are urging the U.S. Supreme Court to review Bill Cosby’s sexual assault case and restore his conviction.

In a petition released Monday, they wrote that courts should not equate a decision announced in a press release to lifetime immunity. They believe the Pennsylvania Supreme Court erred when it overturned Cosby’s conviction in June and released the 84-year-old actor from prison.

The state’s high court said Cosby relied on a promise he would never be charged when he gave damaging testimony that was later used against him. Cosby was accused of drugging and molesting a woman in 2004. He spent nearly three years in prison.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 37°
Florence
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 32°
Fayetteville
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 33°
Decatur
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 34°
Scottsboro
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 33°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events