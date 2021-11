A Huntsville man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison after pleading guilty to a fatal shooting that took place when he was 18, records show.

Terrance Donnell Rodgers, now 23, was charged in 2017 with the murder of Antonio Melson. Court records state Rodgers was attempting to steal drugs and cash from Melson when he shot him.

On Monday, Rodgers pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 25 years in prison, with a credit for time served since his initial arrest.