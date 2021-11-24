Clear

10-year-old Tennessee boy makes math tutorials to help his peers

Hayden Sutton is a 10-year-old on a mission to teach other kids math so they don't have to feel so far behind due to the pandemic.

He’s taught lessons ranging from Roman numerals to multiplication, and he doesn’t plan to stop anytime soon.

MOUNT JULIET, Tennessee (WSMV) — Students fell five months behind in math during the 2020-2021 school year according to a report by McKinsey & Company.

As some students play catch up, a Mount Juliet fifth grader is posting math tutorials on YouTube in hopes of helping some of his peers.

His name is Hayden Sutton, but he is known as "The Math Wizkid" on YouTube. He’s a 10-year-old on a mission.

“I just wanted to help kids out with math,” Hayden said.

He noticed his classmates were having a tough time learning certain lessons and wanted to record tutorials for them to reference.

“Most of the kids in my math class, they don’t really understand it, so I just wanted to help them out,” he said. “My goal is to help kids at school and even at home learn math and to help them understand it.”

He’s taught lessons ranging from Roman numerals to multiplication, and he doesn’t plan to stop anytime soon.

“I really enjoy making the YouTube videos and I just want to keep on making them and help more people,” Hayden said.

