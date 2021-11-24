Georgia man, Massachusetts teen arrested in Decatur while trying to pass forged prescriptions

Two people were arrested Tuesday after a pharmacy reported them trying to pass forged prescriptions, Decatur Police said Wednesday.

Patrick Terone Baker, 36, of Decatur, Georgia, and Haleigh Bauman, 18, of Bedford, Massachusetts, were still at the pharmacy on Stratford Road Southeast when police arrived. Police said both individuals had forged prescriptions, and investigators uncovered evidence that they were in separate groups that had passed or attempted to pass forged prescriptions throughout the city.

Baker also had codeine, marijuana and prescription medication with him at the time of arrest, leading to additional charges. He now faces one count of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, attempt to commit a controlled substance crime, second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana and illegal possession of prescription medication.

He is being held in the Morgan County Correctional Facility on $2,600. Police said he also faces extradition back to Georgia, where he has multiple active warrants.

Bauman is charged with attempt to commit a controlled substance crime. Her bond was set at $1,000.