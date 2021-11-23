Jury holds pharmacies responsible for role in opioid crisis

CLEVELAND (AP) — A federal jury said CVS, Walgreens and Walmart pharmacies didn’t do enough to stop the flow of opioid pills into two Ohio counties.

The verdict Tuesday could set the tone for U.S. city and county governments that want to hold pharmacies accountable for their roles in the opioid crisis.

This is the first time pharmacy companies have completed a trial to defend themselves in a drug crisis that has killed a half-million Americans over the past two decades.

Spokespeople for CVS and Walgreens say the companies will appeal the verdict.