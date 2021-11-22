Clear
Gun makers ask court to dismiss Mexican government lawsuit

The Mexican government argued the companies know their practices contribute to the trafficking of guns to Mexico and facilitate it.

Posted: Nov 22, 2021 8:26 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — Gun manufacturers have asked a federal court in Massachusetts to dismiss a lawsuit filed by Mexico’s government arguing U.S. gun manufacturers and distributors fueled violence in Mexico through their negligent and illegal commercial practices.

Gun maker Beretta U.S.A. Corp. argued Monday that there's no basis for the court to exercise jurisdiction over Beretta in the case.

The Mexican government argued the companies know their practices contribute to the trafficking of guns to Mexico and facilitate it. The government demanded a number of changes in how the companies do business and compensation for the costs of the violence.

