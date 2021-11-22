ALDOT limits road construction for Thanksgiving holiday

Travelers on Alabama’s roadways can expect higher traffic volumes as the holiday season begins. For everyone’s safety, the Alabama Department of Transportation has announced it will have no temporary lane closures from noon Wednesday until 11:59 p.m. Sunday.

“Traffic volumes during the Thanksgiving holiday period are expected to return to almost pre-Covid pandemic levels,” said Allison Green, Drive Safe Alabama coordinator with ALDOT. “Give yourself extra time to make it to your holiday celebration. If there is a crash along the road, give first responders room to work by moving over a lane, or slow down if it is impossible to move over.”

ALDOT encourages motorists to drive safely and use the following road safety tips:

• Wear your seat belt, no matter where in the car you’re sitting. Statistics from Drive Safe Alabama show that almost 60% of those who die in crashes on Alabama highways are not buckled;

• Move over. For the safety of law enforcement, emergency responders, tow truck drivers and others, Alabama law requires drivers to move over a lane or slow down when there are vehicles with flashing lights on the side of the road; and

• Drive alert. A driver who is distracted by actions like texting or changing the radio station is 23 times more likely to get into a crash than someone who isn’t.

Click here or download the ALGO Traffic app for live traffic camera feeds and road condition information to help plan your holiday travel route.