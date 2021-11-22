Clear
Ex-Missouri detective gets 6 years in beating of suspect

Investigators say Brown repeatedly kicked Kolb until other officers intervened.

Posted: Nov 22, 2021 2:14 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

A former police detective in Missouri has been sentenced to six years in federal prison for repeatedly kicking a defenseless man during a 2019 arrest.

Ellis Brown III was sentenced Monday. He was an officer in the St. Louis suburb of St. Ann when the incident occurred. A jury convicted him in June of federal deprivation of rights under color of law.

Steven Kolb led St. Ann police officers on a chase in April 2019 before he crashed. He initially tried to flee before lying on his stomach in a parking lot with his hands outstretched.

