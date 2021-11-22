New details in Saturday’s fatal wreck in Limestone County

A woman accused of killing a motorcyclist while driving under the influence is accused of doing so by turning into oncoming traffic on U.S. 31, records show.

Amanda Leann Asuncion, 37, of Meridianville was driving a 2013 Volkswagen Jetta when she turned southbound into a northbound lane of the highway, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. ALEA said Asuncion then collided head-on with a 2019 Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by James Ben Crowley, 53, of Athens.

Crowley was pronounced dead at the scene. Asuncion was uninjured.

The wreck occurred around 7 p.m. Saturday, about 7 miles south of Tanner in Limestone County. Asuncion was arrested and charged with manslaughter and DUI (alcohol), troopers said.

On Monday, a motion was filed requesting Asuncion be allowed to leave the state for several days to attend a family wedding in California. A hearing regarding that motion has been set for Nov. 30.