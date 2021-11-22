Clear

Target to keep stores closed on Thanksgiving for good

Do you think they made the right move?

Posted: Nov 22, 2021 11:54 AM
Posted By: Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Target will no longer open its stores on Thanksgiving Day, making permanent a shift to the unofficial start of the holiday season that was suspended during the pandemic.

To limit crowds in stores, retailers last year were forced to turn what had become a weekend shopping blitz into an extended event with holiday sales beginning as early as October.

That forced shift turned out to be a good move. U.S. holiday sales in November and December rose 8.2% from the previous year, and the National Retail Federation predicts this year could shatter that record, growing between 8.5% and 10.5%.

