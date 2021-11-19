Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Canada approves Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for kids

And, as in the U.S., the doses will be a third of the amount given to teens and adults.

Posted: Nov 19, 2021 9:22 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia (AP) — Canada’s health regulator has approved Pfizer’s kid-size Covid-19 shot.

Health Canada authorized the shots for children ages 5 to 11 on Friday. And, as in the U.S., the doses will be a third of the amount given to teens and adults.

The agency said the vaccine is 90.7% effective in preventing Covid-19 in children and no serious side effects were identified.

The agency also said it will allow Canadians returning from short trips abroad to use a quicker, less-expensive test for the coronavirus. A rapid antigen test will suffice starting Nov. 30.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 37°
Florence
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 35°
Fayetteville
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 31°
Decatur
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 35°
Scottsboro
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 30°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events