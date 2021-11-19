Canada approves Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for kids

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia (AP) — Canada’s health regulator has approved Pfizer’s kid-size Covid-19 shot.

Health Canada authorized the shots for children ages 5 to 11 on Friday. And, as in the U.S., the doses will be a third of the amount given to teens and adults.

The agency said the vaccine is 90.7% effective in preventing Covid-19 in children and no serious side effects were identified.

The agency also said it will allow Canadians returning from short trips abroad to use a quicker, less-expensive test for the coronavirus. A rapid antigen test will suffice starting Nov. 30.