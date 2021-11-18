Arts Huntsville to receive grant as part of American Rescue Plan

Arts Huntsville has been selected as a recipient of an American Rescue Plan grant from the National Endowment from the Arts, one of 66 being awarded nationally.

Arts Huntsville said in a release that it will distribute the $150,000 it’s set to receive across the Huntsville/Madison County area to benefit area nonprofit arts organizations and support artist fees for neighborhood-based Huntsville public art installations.

“The NEA’s significant investment in local arts agencies, including Arts Huntsville, is a key element in helping the arts and culture sector recover and reopen while ensuring that the American Rescue Plan funding is distributed equitably,” said Ann Eilers, NEA’s acting chair. “These grants recognize the vital role of local arts agencies and will allow them to help rebuild local economies and contribute to the well-being of our communities.”

Eligible Huntsville/Madison County nonprofit arts organizations can apply for Arts Recovery Grants in early 2022, with funding awarded in spring 2022. A request for proposals from individual artists for “Artist-Initiated Projects” will be released in spring, with awards announced in late summer 2022, according to Arts Huntsville.

“Huntsville’s vibrant arts scene is a centerpiece of our quality of life, and the arts sector has helped fuel the region’s growth in recent years,” said Arts Huntsville Executive Director Allison Dillon-Jauken. “Right now, though, our nonprofit arts organizations and individual artists are working every day to recover from the significant impact the pandemic had on arts programs, performances and events.”

This is the second of three instalments of the NEA’s ARP funding, which is meant to help the arts sector bounce back from the pandemic’s effects. The third installment is set for disbursement early next year.

For more information on the NEA’s ARP grants, including a full list of local arts agencies funded, click here. For more information on Arts Huntsville, click here or call 256-519-ARTS.