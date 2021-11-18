Clear
Ex-college professor charged with setting California fires

His alleged arson spree includes blazes he started behind firefighters as they battled a wildfire.

Nov 18, 2021
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A federal grand jury has indicted a former college professor for allegedly starting four wildfires in Northern California that threatened to trap firefighters as they battled a massive fire nearby.

Gary Stephen Maynard faces up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for each count of arson to federal property, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of California said Thursday.

According to court documents, Maynard’s alleged arson spree included blazes he started in July and August behind crews fighting the Dixie Fire, which became the second biggest wildfire in state history.

Maynard has previously denied setting the fires. It was not immediately known whether he has an attorney to speak on his behalf.

