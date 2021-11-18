Huntsville Animal Services hosting 'Bones for the Holidays’ on Saturday

Huntsville Animal Services will be collecting food, treats and more for pets at their shelter during “Bones for the Holidays,” a drive-thru donation event.

The public is invited to help brighten a shelter pet’s holiday by bringing any of the following items to the shelter at 4950 Triana Blvd. SW from 10 a.m.–2 p.m. Saturday:

• Kong toys;

• Collars for cats and dogs;

• Canned dog or cat food;

• Dog or cat treats;

• Nylon leashes for dogs;

• Scoopable cat litter;

• Laundry detergent; or

• Chews of all types for dogs.

The shelter is also offering special deals for those who wish to adopt or foster a pet this holiday season. Adult pets can be adopted for as little as $10 from now until Saturday, with adoptable kittens and puppies available for as little as $50. All pets are vaccinated, spayed/neutered, microchipped and sent home with a City license and free bag of pet food.

For those who wish to foster instead, Huntsville Animal Services offers a sleepover program that allows pets to leave the shelter for a night or two, giving the pet a break from shelter life and a way for the shelter to verify if the pet is housebroken, well-behaved and good with kids or other pets.

Click here to see available pets at the shelter.