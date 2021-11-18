Huntsville Animal Services hosting 'Bones for the Holidays’ on Saturday

Huntsville Animal Services will be collecting food, treats and more for pets at their shelter during “Bones for the Holidays,” a drive-thru donation event.
The public is invited to help brighten a shelter pet’s holiday by bringing any of the following items to the shelter at 4950 Triana Blvd. SW from 10 a.m.–2 p.m. Saturday:
• Kong toys;
• Collars for cats and dogs;
• Canned dog or cat food;
• Dog or cat treats;
• Nylon leashes for dogs;
• Scoopable cat litter;
• Laundry detergent; or
• Chews of all types for dogs.
The shelter is also offering special deals for those who wish to adopt or foster a pet this holiday season. Adult pets can be adopted for as little as $10 from now until Saturday, with adoptable kittens and puppies available for as little as $50. All pets are vaccinated, spayed/neutered, microchipped and sent home with a City license and free bag of pet food.
For those who wish to foster instead, Huntsville Animal Services offers a sleepover program that allows pets to leave the shelter for a night or two, giving the pet a break from shelter life and a way for the shelter to verify if the pet is housebroken, well-behaved and good with kids or other pets.
Click here to see available pets at the shelter.