Huntsville mayor to host Tree Planting Day, bike trail opening Saturday

Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle and the City’s Operation Green Team will host the 2021 Mayor’s Tree Planting Day this weekend at John Hunt Park.

The public can take part in the family-friendly event from 8 a.m. until noon Saturday. Green Team representatives will hand out seedling trees for people to take home and plant while supplies last, as well as free litter cleanup supplies, coffee, popcorn and donuts.

City officials will also unveil a new mountain bike trail at the park Saturday in a separate event. At 2 p.m. Battle and the city’s Parks & Rec director, Bernita Reese, will “put a twist on the traditional ribbon-cutting" by cutting a ceremonial bike chain instead, the city said in a release.

The bike trail is 4.1 miles long and runs through the south side of the park. It will be open for public use and serve as a place for the city to host competitive events in the future.