Good Deeds for Life to host 1st coat drive in Huntsville

Local nonprofit Good Deeds for Life will host its first coat drive this weekend for families and homeless shelters in need.

Their goal is to collect 500 new coats for children and adults. Donations can be dropped off from 10 a.m. Saturday until the goal is met at the WEUP office, 2609 Jordan Lane, Huntsville.

To help kick off the drive, free hot dogs and popcorn will be offered Saturday, and an Ohana Catering food truck will be onsite. Only new coats will be accepted during the drive.

Good Deeds for Life is a nonprofit serving the Huntsville and Madison County area. Twin sisters Shannon and Sherron Pettus started the organization six years ago to give back to the community, from collecting shoes and toiletries for homeless shelters to donating gift cards during the holidays.