Biden signs $1T infrastructure deal with bipartisan crowd

President Joe Biden

Biden declared the infusion of cash for roads, bridges, ports and more is going to make life “change for the better” for Americans.

Posted: Nov 15, 2021 6:36 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden has signed his hard-fought $1-trillion infrastructure deal into law before a bipartisan, celebratory crowd on the White House lawn.

But prospects are grim for further bipartisanship ahead of the 2022 midterm elections as Biden pivots back to more difficult negotiations for his broader $1.85-trillion social spending package. The president hopes to use the infrastructure law to build back his popularity, which has taken a hit amid rising inflation and the inability to fully shake the risks of Covid-19.

