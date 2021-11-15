Clear

Russian test blamed for space junk threatening space station

The head of NASA said he's outraged that the Russian government would perform the test.

Posted: Nov 15, 2021 6:31 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — U.S. officials say a Russian weapons test created the space junk now threatening the seven astronauts aboard the International Space Station.

The State Department confirmed Monday that the debris was from an old Russian satellite destroyed by the missile strike. The head of NASA said he's outraged that the Russian government would do the test.

There was no immediate comment from Russia late Monday.

The astronauts retreated into their docked capsules for two hours Monday, after they were first informed of the threat. Mission Control later had them closing the hatches between compartments, as a safety precaution.

There are four Americans, one German and two Russians on board.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 51°
Florence
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 56°
Fayetteville
Partly Cloudy
45° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 45°
Decatur
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 45°
Scottsboro
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 45°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events