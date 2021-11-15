Man convicted of father’s murder seeks bond until sentencing

A Jackson County man convicted last week of killing his father has asked to be released on bond until his sentencing, records show.

Defense attorneys for Byron Keith Shirey filed a motion Monday in which they asked that Shirey be released from jail until his sentencing in January. The motion cited several trial witnesses who testified to Shirey’s good character and noted that Shirey has thus far made all court appearances related to the case.

The case stems from the murder of 78-year-old Charles Shirey in May 2017. The elder Shirey died of blunt force trauma in his home in Dutton, police said, and after a two-year investigation, Byron Shirey was charged with the murder.

Byron Shirey was released on $250,000 bond after the arrest, and the bond was revoked after his conviction. His sentencing has been set for Jan. 6, 2022.