Clear
SEVERE WX : Frost Advisory - Freeze Watch View Alerts

Groundbreaking held for nearly $760M west Alabama highway

Officials in the region have long cited the lack of access to four-lane highways as a factor holding back development in the area.

Posted: Nov 12, 2021 8:15 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

LINDEN (AP) — Gov. Kay Ivey and other officials held a ceremony Friday to break ground on a project to construct a four-lane highway spanning rural western Alabama from north to south.

Expected to cost some $758 million over five years, the West Alabama Corridor project will provide an interstate-type highway that will eventually connect Mobile and Tuscaloosa.

A bypass at the Marengo County city of Linden is the first phase of the project. Officials in the Black Belt region have long cited the lack of access to four-lane highways as a factor holding back development in the area.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Mostly Cloudy
49° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 47°
Florence
Cloudy
57° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 57°
Fayetteville
Cloudy
49° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 49°
Decatur
Mostly Cloudy
55° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 55°
Scottsboro
Partly Cloudy
43° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 43°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events