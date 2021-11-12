Clear
SEVERE WX : Frost Advisory - Freeze Watch View Alerts

Man who went to space with Shatner dies in plane crash

From left: Chris Boshuizen, William Shatner, Audrey Powers and Glen de Vries.

Blue Origin tweeted of de Vries that “he brought so much life and energy to the entire Blue Origin team and to his fellow crewmates."

Posted: Nov 12, 2021 8:07 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

HAMPTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — State police say a man who traveled to space with William Shatner last month was killed along with another person when a small plane crashed in northern New Jersey.

One-time space tourist Glen de Vries, of New York City, and Thomas Fischer, of Hopatcong, were aboard the plane that went down Thursday in a wooded area. It isn't clear who was the pilot.

De Vries took a 10-minute flight to the edge of space Oct. 13 aboard Blue Origin’s New Shepard spacecraft. Blue Origin tweeted of de Vries that “he brought so much life and energy to the entire Blue Origin team and to his fellow crewmates."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Mostly Cloudy
49° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 47°
Florence
Cloudy
57° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 57°
Fayetteville
Cloudy
49° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 49°
Decatur
Mostly Cloudy
55° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 55°
Scottsboro
Partly Cloudy
43° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 43°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events