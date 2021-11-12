Clear
Alzheimer's drug cited as Medicare premium jumps by $21.60

It's one of the largest increases ever for the program.

Posted: Nov 12, 2021 7:57 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Medicare’s “Part B” outpatient premium will jump by $21.60 next year, one of the largest increases ever.

Officials said Friday a new Alzheimer’s drug is responsible for about half of that. The increase guarantees that health care costs will gobble up a big chunk of the recently announced Social Security cost-of-living allowance, a boost that had worked out to $92 a month for the average retired worker.

The announcement on premiums comes as Congress is considering Democratic legislation that would curb what Medicare pays for medications. The new Part B premium will be $170.10 a month.

