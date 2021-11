Lawrence County Coroner Scott Norwood is asking for the public’s help to identify the victim who was hit and killed on Alabama 24 early Tuesday morning.

Norwood described the victim as a white male between 30 and 45 years old, who was 6 feet tall and about 260 pounds. He had a receding hairline and a full beard of brownish-red hair. A tattoo on his upper left arm appears to show two letters.

If this description sounds familiar, please call the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office at 256-974-9291.