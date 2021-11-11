Trinity man out on bond in theft case now in jail on drug charges

A Trinity man awaiting trial for his alleged role in a Dollar General robbery in 2018 is now back behind bars on drug and additional stolen property charges, records show.

Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office said they received a complaint about illegal drug activity and stolen property that led to investigators searching a home Wednesday on Lawrence County Road 372 in Trinity. The sheriff’s office said the home belonged to Christopher Shane Nix, who was found to be in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

The search also revealed a stolen firearm, police said.

Nix, 42, was out on bond at the time, awaiting trial for a theft charge stemming from a 2018 robbery in which a Dollar General store manager in Langtown told police she had been robbed. The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office said at the time that they had found inconsistencies in her story. She and Nix were both arrested for stealing about $2,700 from the store.

Nix was later indicted on one count of first-degree theft. Records show his trial on the theft charge was set to begin Monday.

As of Thursday, Nix remained in the Lawrence County Jail without bond. Jail records list his newest charge as possession of a controlled substance, and the sheriff’s office said other charges are pending.

A court date related to those charges has not been set yet.