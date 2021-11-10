Clear

Ivey seeks delay of 3rd grade reading promotion requirement

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey Credit: @GovernorKayIvey Twitter

It will be up to the Alabama Legislature to change the law and implement the delay.

Posted: Nov 10, 2021 6:53 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

MONTGOMERY (AP) — Gov. Kay Ivey will ask lawmakers to delay a requirement to hold back third graders who don’t meet reading benchmarks but said the state must strengthen efforts to boost math and reading scores.

The Republican governor said Wednesday that she is recommending a one-year delay of the promotion policy scheduled to take effect at the end of this school year. It will be up to the Alabama Legislature to change the law and implement the delay.

Ivey said they need to see spring test data to validate the minimum score for promotion to the fourth grade.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Partly Cloudy
51° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 51°
Florence
Partly Cloudy
57° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 57°
Fayetteville
Mostly Cloudy
51° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 51°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
53° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 53°
Scottsboro
Partly Cloudy
47° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 47°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events