Cheers! Booze delivery, wine shipments begin in Alabama

Four companies have been licensed so far to deliver alcoholic beverages, and five are now licensed to ship wine.

Posted: Nov 9, 2021 8:05 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

MONTGOMERY (AP) — Alabamians can now get limited quantities of beer, wine and spirits delivered to their homes after the first companies have gotten licensed to provide the service.

The Alabama Alcoholic Beverage Control Board said Monday that four companies have gotten licensed to deliver alcoholic beverages.

Those companies are Shipt, Dippi, Pick Up My Things and Deerfoot Spirits. Shipt announced last week that it was beginning to do same-day deliveries of beer and wine from Target.

Five companies have gotten licensed to ship wine directly to consumers in Alabama.

