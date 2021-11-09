Galaxy of Lights returns for 26th season with new features

Galaxy of Lights, an annual holiday light experience at the Huntsville Botanical Garden, will have a mix of traditional features and new surprises as it returns for a 26th season.

The Galaxy of Lights will open Thursday and run through Jan. 1 with walking and driving options, including a new special path that will lead guests through the interior of the Garden. Along the way, organizers said, guests will find the traditional light displays and holiday music as well as new lighting techniques and special effects.

The result, they said, is “an experience that blends tradition with novelty to create an immersive experience that guests of all ages can enjoy.”

Rebecca Turk, director of learning and public engagement at the Huntsville Botanical Garden, said they introduced some of the new lighting effects during last year’s 25th anniversary season.

“They were very popular, so we could not wait to bring them back again this year with even more surprises,” Turk said. “Walking Nights is going to be more immersive than ever before while maintaining the Galaxy holiday magic our community knows and loves.”

Other returning favorites including Dog Walking Nights on Mondays and Tuesdays in November and the Galaxy of Lights 5K Race and 3K Fun Run on Nov. 29 and 30.

Walking Nights will take place 5:15–8:30 p.m. Nov. 11–28, except for Thanksgiving Day. Tickets are available now and cost $13–$25 per adult and $7–$15 per child. Discounted tickets of $3 each (up to four total) are available to those who qualify through Museums for All.

Driving Nights will be Dec. 2–Jan. 1, except for Christmas Day. Tickets are available now at $20–$35 per vehicle with a limit of 10 passengers per vehicle. A $5 discount is available on Mondays for active and retired military personnel with valid ID.

Prepurchasing tickets is encouraged, especially for Walking Nights. Click here to purchase online or visit the Huntsville Botanical Garden’s front desk during regular business hours.

“Galaxy of Lights is a beloved tradition for our entire region, and as we look forward to the next 25 years of the event, we are inspired by the opportunity to blend familiar traditions with new surprises,” said Sue Wagner, chief executive officer of the Huntsville Botanical Garden.

Galaxy of Lights is presented by Jerry Damson Automotive Group. Proceeds from ticket sales benefit the mission activities of the Huntsville Botanical Garden, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit.