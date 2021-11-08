Grants awarded for improvements at 3 North Alabama parks

New overlooks, a walking trail and more are in store for three North Alabama parks thanks to a round of grants announced Monday by the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs.

In total, $2.2 million in grant funding was awarded by Gov. Kay Ivey to communities throughout Alabama, ADECA said in a release. Of that, $253,984 was set aside for the Town of Section, Town of Sylvania and the DeKalb County Commission.

“With a varied landscape and geological features, Alabama is home to some of the most scenic trails anywhere in the United States,” Ivey said. “I am delighted to award these grants, and I encourage both Alabamians and out-of-state visitors to experience and enjoy these wonderful trails.”

The funds come from the federal Recreational Trails Program, which is funded through the Federal Highway Administration and is administered in Alabama by ADECA.

According to the release, the towns and commission plan to use their grant funding for the following:

• $93,984 for Section to construct two overlooks at Weathington Park to enhance views of the Tennessee River and Chisenhall Spring Cove;

• $80,000 for Sylvania to construct a quarter-mile walking trail at Sylvania City Park, adjacent to DeKalb County Lake; and

• $80,000 for DeKalb County to construct trail improvements and a beachhead area at High Falls Park near Geraldine.

“Whether your interest is exercise and physical fitness or just enjoying nature, there is an Alabama trail to meet your needs,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said. “ADECA is pleased to join Gov. Ivey in being a part of these grants that give Alabamians and visitors ample reasons to get outdoors and enjoy our beautiful state.”

Click here to see a complete list of the 14 projects that received grants.