A Morgan County minister is in the county jail after being indicted on a first-degree sodomy charge, records show.

Danny Duane Pitts, 58, was arrested Friday on a grand jury indictment warrant, according to Hartselle Police. Bail has been set at $500,000.

Pitts served as a pastor at GracePoint Church in Decatur.

WAAY 31 has reached out to the Morgan County District Attorney’s office and the church but have not yet heard back from either.