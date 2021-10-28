Clear

Taiwan's President confirms US troops are training military on the island

The leader of Taiwan, the island thrust into the center of rising tensions between the United States and China, said the threat from Beijing is growing "every day," as for the first time she confirmed the presence of American troops on Taiwanese soil. CNN's Will Ripley reports.

Posted: Oct 28, 2021 11:11 AM
Updated: Oct 28, 2021 11:11 AM
Posted By: CNN

The Chinese government on Thursday reiterated its long-standing opposition to any official and military contact between the United States and Taiwan, responding to Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen's remarks during a CNN exclusive interview.

Speaking with CNN Tuesday, Tsai became the first Taiwan leader in decades to confirm the presence of US troops on the island for training purposes and said the threat from Beijing is growing "every day."

Tsai did not confirm the number of US military personnel in Taiwan, but said it was "not as many as people thought."

"We have a wide range of cooperation with the US aiming at increasing our defense capability," she added.

When asked about Tsai's comments, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin stressed the importance of the "One China" principle as the foundation of US-China relations, and accused the US of destabilizing the region by "flexing its muscles" in the Taiwan Strait, and warned that "Taiwan independence is a dead end."

This story is breaking and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 66°
Florence
Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 64°
Fayetteville
Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 63°
Decatur
Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 64°
Scottsboro
Cloudy
57° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 57°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events