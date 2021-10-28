'It would be a good idea to vaccinate the children': Fauci on vaccines for kids

While many parents in the US are waiting eagerly for emergency authorization of a Covid-19 vaccine for younger children, a new study finds the majority of parents don't plan to get their kids vaccinated right away. Only 27% of parents in a Kaiser Family Foundation survey said they'll vaccinate their child as soon as it becomes available. As part of this pending vaccine wave, manufacturers are presenting much smaller doses -- one-third of an adult dose for the Pfizer vaccine for kids 5 to 11 and one-half for the Moderna vaccine for kids 6 to 11. The idea is to use the smallest amount needed to create an immune response while avoiding side effects. Meanwhile, more new data from the Kaiser foundation reveals 43% of Americans say they have more or less returned to their normal, pre-pandemic lives.

