Clear

'It would be a good idea to vaccinate the children': Fauci on vaccines for kids

The number of new Covid-19 cases in much of the United States is declining

Posted: Oct 28, 2021 11:10 AM
Updated: Oct 28, 2021 11:17 AM
Posted By: CNN

While many parents in the US are waiting eagerly for emergency authorization of a Covid-19 vaccine for younger children, a new study finds the majority of parents don't plan to get their kids vaccinated right away. Only 27% of parents in a Kaiser Family Foundation survey said they'll vaccinate their child as soon as it becomes available. As part of this pending vaccine wave, manufacturers are presenting much smaller doses -- one-third of an adult dose for the Pfizer vaccine for kids 5 to 11 and one-half for the Moderna vaccine for kids 6 to 11. The idea is to use the smallest amount needed to create an immune response while avoiding side effects. Meanwhile, more new data from the Kaiser foundation reveals 43% of Americans say they have more or less returned to their normal, pre-pandemic lives.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 66°
Florence
Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 64°
Fayetteville
Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 63°
Decatur
Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 64°
Scottsboro
Cloudy
57° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 57°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events