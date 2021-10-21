Clear
Colorado Springs Student Says She Was Forced To Tape Mask To Face At School

A student in Academy School District 20 said she was forced to take her mask to her face at school in Colorado Springs.

Posted: Oct 21, 2021 12:23 PM
Updated: Oct 21, 2021 12:26 PM
Posted By: KCNC

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO (KCNC) -- A student in Academy School District 20 said she was forced to tape her mask to her face at school in Colorado Springs. The student’s mother said it happened after the student’s face mask kept falling off in class.

The school district said it started getting reports about this happening at Chinook Trail Middle School last week. It’s still not clear what happened leading up to the mask taping.

“Because of social media, we now have so many other voices in the mix that may not have been involved and so now there’s misinformation that’s mingled in with actual facts,” said Allison Cortez, Chief Communications Officer for District 20.

The district, which encompasses the northern part of Colorado Springs and the area surrounding the Air Force Academy, is asking for patience as the investigation continues.

