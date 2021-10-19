Clear
Christmas trees may be hard to come by this year

CNN's David Culver follows the supply chain from a factory in southern China to a wholesaler in New Jersey, where the National Tree Company's CEO is warning that consumers will have to dish out more for an artificial Christmas tree this year.

