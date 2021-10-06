Clear
Petito's parents: Laundrie is hiding because 'he is a coward'

Gabby Petito's parents sit down with Dr. Phil as the sister of Brian Laundrie has doubled down on her assertion she has no idea where he is, and authorities continue the search for him. CNN's Leyla Santiago reports.

Posted: Oct 6, 2021 3:51 PM
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office was asked to help Wednesday morning in the search for Brian Laundrie at a Florida nature reserve, the office said.

Aerial video recorded above the Carlton Reserve showed police vehicles in the area.

Steven Bertolino, an attorney for Laundrie's parents, confirmed to CNN that authorities are communicating with him about any developments, but said he was otherwise unable to comment.

Police are looking for Laundrie following the death of his fiancee, Gabby Petito, whose remains were found last month in Wyoming after the pair took a cross-country road trip.

Though authorities have not explicitly connected Laundrie to Petito's death, they've been looking for him, in part over a federal arrest warrant accusing him of illegally using another person's debit card.

