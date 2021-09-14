Clear

See Apple's new iPad

The new iteration of the iPad has an A13 chip, 12 megapixel front camera, and True Tone. It starts at $329.

Posted: Sep 14, 2021
Posted By: CNN

The-CNN-Wire
