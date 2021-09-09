Huntsville father whose son died by suicide working to strengthen talk about mental health

According to the World Health Organization (WHO) every 40 seconds someone takes their own life. It can affect any age group, ethnicity or race.

Suicide can become a tragedy for anyone.

Yet the resources to address this crisis are nearly depleted and stretched so thinly that it puts a greater burden on smaller groups, like Little Orange Fish, to educate our communities and dispel stigmas related to mental health.

"The loss was extremely painful, is extremely painful."

As we sat on the deck at his Huntsville home, emotions are still very raw for Daniel Adamek.

"In the beginning it was a global story,” he explained, “and as we do in society, people wanted to point fingers and say this is what happened or this person is to blame, and that's not a productive way to think and that's a huge and enormous problem on several fronts."

Nearly eight years ago, his son Christian died by suicide, just two weeks before his 16th birthday.

"My son's experience, my experience, as is everyone's, is unique to him,” he continued. “I will eventually tell that story."

Today isn't the day, and that’s OK.

"Everybody's way of dealing with all of this, again, is very individual. But the truth is you'll never know all the answers or all the circumstances."

In the weeks after his son's death, Daniel emerged as a mental health advocate.

"It's difficult to know what kind of help you need."

Mental health isn't exactly cut and dry.

"It's a big problem in society that we look for quick fixes,” he explained, “Ignoring a pain whatever the source of that pain is, is not a good course"

Which is where Daniel's nonprofit, Little Orange Fish comes in.

The group works to improve access to care, and ignite conversation about mental health.

"The notion that what doesn't kill you makes you stronger is such a destructive way of thinking," expressed Adamek.

If left untreated, that pain can manifest into suicide.

"Suicide is just an indicator of a much greater problem."

According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, the 2019 suicide rate in Alabama was 16.4 per 100,000 people, which is higher than the 2018 U.S. rate of 14.5 per 100,000 .

"People who take the course to die by suicide are just a small representation of the many hundreds, thousands more, for every individual suffering the same kind of pain."

According to the CDC, with proper care, suicide is one of the most preventable kinds of death.

A death that more often than not, leaves loved ones desperately searching for answers to questions they'll never get.

"We're all individuals and understanding the full scope of why somebody did that, you'll never get there and it won't change anything,” he said.

Daniel and his team of volunteers work to address far more than just suicide prevention.

"It's about living fulfilled, productive and connected lives. We need to know we can ask for help and that help will be there.”

Providing tools and research to foster more educated, alert and compassionate communities.

Friday, September 10th is World Suicide Prevention Day. Advocates acknowledge we’ve come a long way, but we still have a long way to when it comes to understanding mental health.

If you or someone you know needs help, remember you are not alone. Help is available. You can call 1-800-273-8255, any time, 24/7 to speak to someone.

If you'd like to join in the efforts to raise awareness and help build a strong community with a healthy mind, join them on October 14th for Expressions.