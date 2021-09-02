The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
CNN's Shimon Prokupecz is in Times Square where subway riders are stranded at the station due to torrential rain from the remnants of Hurricane Ida. New York has declared a state of emergency.
Posted: Sep 2, 2021 12:00 PM
The-CNN-Wire
Related Content
- Travelers stranded at Times Square subway station as Ida drenches city
- Drenching rain to start the work week
- Science teachers, students get Times Square New Year’s stage
- New York City's Times Square to host virtual New Year's Eve ball drop
- New York subway bomb suspect charged
- Two Subway restaurants burglarized in the Shoals
- Subway plans to close another 500 stores
- Bangladeshi immigrant convicted in NYC subway bombing
- Ida causing power outages across North Alabama
Scroll for more content...