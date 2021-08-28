Clear

Governor Ivey issues State of Emergency as Ida approaches

27 Alabama counties under State of Emergency as Hurricane Ida prepares to make landfall

Posted: Aug 28, 2021 2:24 PM
Updated: Aug 28, 2021 2:27 PM
Posted By: Brandon Jent

Ahead of Hurricane Ida's anticipated landfall, Governor Ivey is issuing a state of emergency for Alabama's coastal and western counties. That includes 4 North Alabama counties. 

Colbert, Lawrence, Lauderadale and Franklin counties all fall under the order. 

Governor Ivey also issued the following statement:

"As Hurricane Ida's trek continues in the direction of Louisiana, we still expect the possibility of flooding and even spin-off tornadoes in portions of Alabama. With a storm like this, we always want to hope for the best, but prepare for the worst, which is why I have preemptively declared a state of emergency for our coastal and western counties. We will continue keeping an eye on the evolving system. I urge Alabamians and our visitors to stay weather aware."

