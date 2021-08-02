The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Olympic gold medal swimmer Katie Ledecky sits down with CNN's Coy Wire to discuss the two gold and two silver medals she won for Team USA at the 2020 Tokyo Games.
Posted: Aug 2, 2021 10:59 AM
The-CNN-Wire
Related Content
- Katie Ledecky shares what she ate as her celebratory meal after winning gold
- Texas woman celebrating New Year's Eve was apparently killed by celebratory gunfire
- Katie Serrato signs with Wallace State to run Cross Country
- Grass Stains get gold
- Limestone County Schools holding Summer Meals Program
- Scottsboro restaurant serves free Thanksgiving meals
- Huntsville City Schools starts meal delivery service
- Rep. Katie Hill announces resignation amid allegations of improper relationships with staffers
- Kidnapping victim shares harrowing story
- NASA Shares Cornbread Stuffing Recipe
Scroll for more content...