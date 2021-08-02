Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Katie Ledecky shares what she ate as her celebratory meal after winning gold

Olympic gold medal swimmer Katie Ledecky sits down with CNN's Coy Wire to discuss the two gold and two silver medals she won for Team USA at the 2020 Tokyo Games.

Posted: Aug 2, 2021 10:59 AM
Posted By: CNN

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Partly Cloudy
78° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 80°
Florence
Partly Cloudy
78° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 80°
Fayetteville
Partly Cloudy
80° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 82°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
78° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 80°
Scottsboro
Partly Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 78°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events