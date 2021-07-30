Clear
See sandstorm engulf city in China

A sandstorm as high as 100 meters (328 feet) hit Dunhuang City in northwestern China on July 25. Local police imposed traffic controls on the city's expressway as visibility reduced to less than five meters.

Posted: Jul 30, 2021 11:18 AM
Posted By: CNN

Good Samaritans break a truck's windows, an abandoned husky finds happiness, and a sandstorm engulfs a city. These are the must-watch videos of the week.

Highway heroes

Drivers on an Atlanta highway worked together to break into a slow-moving truck after realizing the man behind the wheel was unconscious. The man's wife told people on the scene that he was hospitalized but is doing better.

Huskily ever after

A heartbreaking video went viral after a husky was abandoned on the side of the road and chased after his owner's car. A family who saw the video reached out to foster the dog and says they are now complete thanks to the new furry addition.

Silver screen to security threat?

The Senate Intelligence Committee's report into unidentified aerial phenomena -- or UFOs -- highlights what could be possible threats to US airspace. Former intelligence and security officials help break down how UFOs pose a national security risk.

Teen fights off 12-foot-long crocodile

18-year-old Kiana Hummel was on vacation at resort in Mexico when she was attacked by a 12-foot-long crocodile. Hummel describes the attack from the hospital where she is recovering.

