The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
How do elite athletes keep calm on the big stage? Dr. Sanjay Gupta looks at the science behind keeping calm.
Posted: Jul 28, 2021 11:33 AM
The-CNN-Wire
Related Content
- How do elite athletes conquer their nerves?
- NASA declares elite planet-hunting spacecraft dead
- Trump expelling 60 Russian diplomats in wake of UK nerve agent attack
- Former Bassmaster Elite Series pro in serious condition after wreck near Lake Guntersville
- Community helping former Bassmaster Elite Series pro hospitalized after serious wreck
- No. 11 UCLA beats 'Bama 88-78 in OT to reach Elite Eight
- Sparkman athlete receives national honor
- JP2 hires new athletic director
- UPDATE: Phil Fulmer named Tennessee's athletics director
Scroll for more content...