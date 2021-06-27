JaVaughn Harrison Tokyo bound after high jump win

Huntsville’s JuVaughn Harrison is heading to the Tokyo Olympics.

The Columbia High School alum and current LSU Tiger won the men’s high jump at the U.S. Olympic Team Trials Sunday, clearing the bar with a 2.33-meter jump.

According to LSU Track & Field, Harrison will look to secure a second bid to Tokyo when he competes in the long jump at 10:30 p.m. Sunday.

“If he does so, he would become the first man since Jim Thorpe (1912) to compete in both the long jump and high jump at the Olympics,” the team said in a release.