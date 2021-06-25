Clear

Channing Tatum shares touching post about his daughter

Posted: Jun 25, 2021 10:44 AM
Posted By: CNN

Channing Tatum shared a sweet daddy-daughter beach moment with his little girl, Everly.

The actor took to Instagram with a picture of the two together at night, writing: "You my littles are everything! You are my world and my heart. You were looking at the full moon in this pic and telling me the prophecy of the full moon mermaid and then we ran into the water and looked for her and played with glow sticks in the night water calling out to the mermaids. you said you touched a bald headed mermaid and saw a tail. Haha one day you will read this and i hope laugh. We have fun hehehe."

Tatum shares Everly with his ex-wife, Jenna Dewan.

Tatum credits Everly for inspiring him to write his first children's book, "The One and Only Sparkella," about a little girl whose father teaches her the importance of being herself.

"This little story i wrote has really turned out to be something so special to me. So many people helped this come to life and i couldn't be happier with how it's come together," Tatum tweeted of the book.

